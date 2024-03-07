FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in February

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,068,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 987,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.0 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of FIBRA Terrafina stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. FIBRA Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV: TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease, and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

