Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

NYSE FIHL opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $73,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

