Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $154.91 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

