First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 271,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 353,730 shares.The stock last traded at $15.83 and had previously closed at $15.74.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
