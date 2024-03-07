First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 271,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 353,730 shares.The stock last traded at $15.83 and had previously closed at $15.74.

First Advantage Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

