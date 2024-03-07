First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,572.06 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,623.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,475.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,419.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,732,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 726.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5,953.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

