First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.09. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 2,423,655 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

