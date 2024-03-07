First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 146,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 213,181 shares.The stock last traded at $22.18 and had previously closed at $22.21.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $712.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,106,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 682,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 378,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.