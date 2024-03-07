First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,931 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

FDNI opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.80.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

