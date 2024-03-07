FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FitLife Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTLF

FitLife Brands Price Performance

FitLife Brands Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ FTLF opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. FitLife Brands has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.