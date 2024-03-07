FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FitLife Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
FitLife Brands Price Performance
FitLife Brands Company Profile
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products.
