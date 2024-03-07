Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. Flex has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,998,000 after purchasing an additional 247,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,841,000 after purchasing an additional 916,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 624,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

