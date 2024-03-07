Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 10,660.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Flowers Foods worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 147,630 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

