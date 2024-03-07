Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.33% of Disc Medicine worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,795,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine stock opened at $66.08 on Thursday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.

IRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

