Fmr LLC Sells 75,227 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,227 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of MEG opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

