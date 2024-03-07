Fmr LLC Sells 98,907 Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,901,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,907 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.09% of Western Copper and Gold worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth $92,000. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of WRN stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.23 million, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.90. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.