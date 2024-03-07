Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $23.40. Frontline shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 924,242 shares changing hands.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

