fuboTV’s (FUBO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.42.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FUBO

fuboTV Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.02.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.