G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

