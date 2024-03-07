Gaming and Leisure Properties’ (GLPI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.64.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $54.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.42%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

