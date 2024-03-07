Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.15. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 1,871,165 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Further Reading

