GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.16. GDS shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 140,262 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Get GDS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Price Performance

Institutional Trading of GDS

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Aviva PLC increased its position in GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of GDS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.