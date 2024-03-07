GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Roth Mkm

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GENK. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GEN Restaurant Group
GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $155,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $340,000.
GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GEN Restaurant Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.