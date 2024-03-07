GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Roth Mkm

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GENK. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $6.76 on Monday. GEN Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $155,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $340,000.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

