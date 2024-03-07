General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $166.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.71.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $159.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $86.07 and a 1 year high of $162.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,135,000 after purchasing an additional 550,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 476,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.