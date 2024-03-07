General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.