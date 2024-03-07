Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1,624.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,075 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Genpact worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Genpact by 12.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 10.8% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 63.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 630.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $47.54.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

