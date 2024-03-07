Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 40,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 922.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 750,001 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 577,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Geron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Geron by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 811,192 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

