Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 40,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.55.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
