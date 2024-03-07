GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Down 7.7%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $37.36. Approximately 1,451,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,927,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
