Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,172 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

VRSK stock opened at $235.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.89 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.44.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

