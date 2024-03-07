Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,496 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MAA opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $159.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

