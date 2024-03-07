Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 330 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,168.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,094.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $971.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.