Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 34.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $80.61.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

