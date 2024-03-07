Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,234 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.