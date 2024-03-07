Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 756,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,667.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.