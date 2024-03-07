Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 11,845 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 160.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of SAP stock opened at $190.68 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $113.64 and a 52-week high of $191.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
