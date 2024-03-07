Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 22,537 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,533,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

