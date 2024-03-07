Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,925 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

