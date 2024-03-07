Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 123,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $191.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.09 and a one year high of $194.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.73 and its 200 day moving average is $169.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

