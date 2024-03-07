Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

