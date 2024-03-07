Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after acquiring an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,753 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENB opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.