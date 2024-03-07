Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

