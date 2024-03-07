Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $2,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

GLPI opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

