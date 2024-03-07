Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,109.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.