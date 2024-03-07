Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $175.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $974.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.93. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $138.38 and a one year high of $176.27.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

