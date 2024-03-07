Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,780 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of SLM worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 496,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 119,863 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 12.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth about $2,754,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

