Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.84 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Atlassian by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Atlassian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $198.14 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.79.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,752,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $473,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 135,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,752,310.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,970 shares of company stock valued at $67,412,056. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

