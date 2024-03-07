Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,424,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $199.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.00. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.