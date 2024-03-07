Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.01 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.