Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,313.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,203.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,138.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

