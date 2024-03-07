Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.48 Million Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

