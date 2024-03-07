Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 475.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE HES opened at $143.02 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

