Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of Privia Health Group worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

